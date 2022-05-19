(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The newest member of the Charlotte Sports Live family is making her big debut on Thursday night.

Grace Grill comes to us from our Nexstar sister station in Hagerstown, M.D./Washington D.C. where she spent the past 3.5 years following both D.C. and Baltimore pro sports teams, while also ramping up local high school and college athletics coverage.

Grace’s coverage of Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s basketball was integral in Nexstar landing the first Northeast Conference TV deal which aired five live Mount men’s basketball games on WDVM.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Grace is excited to now call the Queen City home, as she has always felt pulled to the south.

Grace’s faith and family are a huge part of her life, and as a devout Catholic, she was thrilled to learn of the strong faith community here in the Diocese of Charlotte.

When she is not working or taking in a sporting event as a fan, you can find her anywhere where there is good food, good people and good music.

Follow Grace on social media!

Twitter: @GraceHGrill

Instagram: @gracehgrill