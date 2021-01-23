Matthew Stafford on the trade block, putting another quarterback on market for Panthers to explore

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Detroit Lions are not expected to bring back quarterback Matthew Stafford next season.

Several reports say the team will start listening to trade offers starting this week.

The 32-year old Stafford has two years left on his contract worht $43 million.

Several teams could be on the market for a new quarterback including Indianapolis, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Washington and the Carolina Panthers.

This could provide new GM Scott Fitterer the perfect opportunity to make a splash.