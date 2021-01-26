Matt Rhule and Panthers staff begin Senior Bowl week

MOBILE, AL. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is getting ready to coach the 2020-21 Reese’s Senior Bowl with most of his staff.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady is not in attendance as well as a few other coaches due to COVID related reasons.

But the rest of the staff had their first practice on Tuesday and coaches are loving the up close and personal look they’re getting at this year’s draft prospects.

They’ll get two hours a day to run and practice with the players followed by two hours of meetings.

Rhule says every interaction counts as they try to evaluate players.