Marvin Ridge soccer player gets ‘Senior Night’ thanks to parents

It’s not the senior night Trystan Morris imagined, but it’s one she’ll never forget.

Trystan has been playing soccer since she was three-years-old.

“It’s my favorite sport ever, to play and to watch, just anything regarding soccer is my favorite things to play,” Trystan said.

She was ready for one last ‘hurrah’ with her teammates at Marvin Ridge High, but the season was cancelled after 3 games due to the coronavirus

“I was extremely upset, and for my teammates, I was so upset for them too. We have one girl that’s already graduated, so she wasn’t going to be able to participate either, so I just felt for my teammates.”

But Trystan was determined to still have a senior night, so her parents decided to help make it happen.

“To go that far, put all that time and work in, and then have it cut short was unfortunate right. The whole situation is unfortunate for so many people and for her to work that hard we felt this is our way to help create another memory for her,” said John Morris, Trystan’s father.

So they went to the high school and helped give Trystan her big moment and it turned out to be more memorable than she ever could have imagined.

“It was super important to me, super special, something I will always remember, just because it was very close, you know, just my mom and my dad there, verses like 50 to 60 students, so it was very special.”

Her senior season may be over but her soccer career is far from done, she’ll play in college in the fall at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, NC.