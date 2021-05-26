Magic Johnson to throw out first pitch for Gastonia Honey Hunters

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NBA legend Magic Johnson will throw out the first pitch when the Gastonia Honey Hunters’ season gets underway Thursday evening.

Johnson’s company will play a role in the newly named FUSE Ballpark’s food and beverage concessions this season, the team confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte.

The Honey Hunters are one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Thursday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. against the Lancaster Barnstormers.

