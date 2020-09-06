Local HS football stars come out for Matthews training session

By this point in the year, we’d be a couple of weeks into the high school football season, but due to COVID-19, games have been pushed to February for most schools in North Carolina.

But Daryl Boggan, a North Carolina native, is doing his part to make sure some of the best players in the area are still working on their craft.

He held a training event Saturday morning at the Matthews Sportsplex featuring some of the best quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers in the area.

Local standouts like Weddington’s Will Shipley, Sun Valley’s Gavin Blackwell, and more were on the field running through drills.

They gpot the chance to learn from former pros like former Panther Philly Brown, former Duke blue Devil and Detroi Lion Anthony Boone, former App State star Richie Williams, an dmore.

The high school season is set to start in February for NCHSAA schools. Will Shipley, who is headed to Clemson, plans to decide by October if he’ll play in the spring for the Warriors or leave for college early.

