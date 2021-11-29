Legendary golfer, Lee Elder, dead at 87

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Lee Elder, the first African-American to play the Masters, has died at age 87, NewsChannel 6 in Augusta reports.
Robert Lee Elder broke the color barrier at the Masters in 1975.
Earlier this year, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Paine College for is outstanding achievements throughout his lifetime.
Augusta Mayor, Hardie Davis, proclaimed April 6, 2021 as “Lee Elder Day”.
Mr. Elder was 87-years old.
