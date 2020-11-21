LaVar Ball talks Hornets, Panthers, even WWE on CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been a big week for the Charlotte Hornets– landing the first-round draft pick LaMelo Ball with their first-round pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday.

LaMelo got to the Queen City Thursday night and was introduced at the Spectrum Center on Friday along with the three other draft picks. LaMelo says he’s excited to hit the ground running knowing games are literally a month away, but he says his first important move in Charlotte was stopping for some Cookout.

Absent from his introduction was his father LaVar Ball, who has become famous for his brash statements about his sons.

FOX 46’s Josh Sims caught up with him to talk about his son being drafted to the Hornets. Lavar also spoke about his stint with the Carolina Panthers back in 1995.

Back in 2017, Lavar famously said he could beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1. He backed up his statement saying he can still do it, but only if there is a payday involved.

Lavar said you can expect to see him at a handful of Hornets games this season. He say he hopes Jordan will add all three of his sons to the team, saying that will result in a championship.

LaVar also talked about his goal of getting all three of his son’s on one team, his time as a Carolina Panther and the possibility of him getting back in the WWE ring.

