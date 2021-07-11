LaMelo Ball wins best breakthrough athlete award at ESPYs

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball added another piece of hardware to his trophy case on Saturday night as he was named the Best Breakthrough Athlete at the 2021 ESPYs.

Ball, 19, received the honor after his first season in the league in which he was named the NBA Rookie of The Year. The other nominees for the award included Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Chase Young (Washington Football Team) and Crystal Dangerfield (Minnesota Lynx).

The ESPYs took place in New York City and Ball was in attendance to accept the award.

“I thought about a speech all day and all night and I forgot everything,” Ball said. “I can only think about my family and my momma right now. Thank y’all.”

.@MELOD1P wins Best Breakthrough Athlete and may have had the best speech so far 😂 pic.twitter.com/ofOkyHtG6G — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2021

Drafted third overall by the Hornets in 2020, Ball finished his rookie season averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 51 games. He became the only player in the last 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, steals and assists at the All-Star break.

He also became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Jan. 19.