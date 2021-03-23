LaMelo Ball undergoes successful wrist surgery; will be reevaluated in a month

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, is helped up by teammates forward Cody Martin, left, forward Miles Bridges, second from left, and guard Terry Rozier after being fouled while shooting late in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a broken right wrist, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the status of his injury public. He appeared to be hurt after a fall in the Hornets’ 125-98 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball underwent successful surgery to address a fracture in his right wrist on Tuesday.

The surgery was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City by Dr. Michelle Carlson and his wrist will be immobilized and he’ll be reevaluated in four weeks.

Ball suffered the fracture against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 20 and it was announced on Sunday that he would be out indefinitely. Some reports said he will likely be out for the season.

Ball, the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals (7th in the NBA) per game in 41 contests.