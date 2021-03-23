LaMelo Ball undergoes successful wrist surgery; will be reevaluated in a month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball underwent successful surgery to address a fracture in his right wrist on Tuesday.
The surgery was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City by Dr. Michelle Carlson and his wrist will be immobilized and he’ll be reevaluated in four weeks.
Ball suffered the fracture against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 20 and it was announced on Sunday that he would be out indefinitely. Some reports said he will likely be out for the season.
Ball, the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals (7th in the NBA) per game in 41 contests.