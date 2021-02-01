LaMelo Ball to start first career game on Monday night

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball passes the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

MIAMI, FL. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball will finally be in the starting lineup for the first time this season with guard Terry Rozier out with an ankle sprain.

Ball is coming off a game Saturday night against Milwaukee in which he scored a career-high 27 points to go along with nine assists, five rebounds and five steals.

The third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is averaging 12.2 points, 6.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game this season and despite a recent slump, many fans have been advocating for Ball to be placed in the starting lineup.

“I love his fearlessness, his ability to bounce back even when things don’t go his way on one end of the floor,” head coach James Borrego said on Saturday. “He’s a special kid. He’s only getting better but I thought he handled himself and he managed the game tonight. I think he did a great job of balancing aggressiveness, poise and making the right play.”

Rozier suffered the right ankle sprain at the end of the first half on Saturday and his absence will place Ball in the lineup alongside Devonte’ Graham in the backcourt.