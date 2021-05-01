LaMelo Ball to play for Hornets Saturday after missing 21 games with broken wrist

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, wearing a cast on his fractured right wrist, shoots before an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Hornets star rookie guard LaMelo Ball will return for Saturday night’s game after missing the last 21 games with a broken right wrist.

Originally reported to miss the rest of the season with the injury he suffered on March 20 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Ball was cleared for individual basketball activities April 19 after an MRI showed his wrist had healed.

Charlotte currently sits 8th in the Eastern Conference with a 30-32 record and has 10 games remaining in the season. The team has gone 10-11 in Ball’s absence.

The conference’s top six seeds will make the playoffs while seeds 7-10 will play in a play-in tournament for the final two spots.

Prior to Ball’s injury, he won three-straight Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards to start the season and was averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 41 games played.

He ranked first in assists and steals, and first in scoring among all rookies.

Charlotte will also get guard Malik Monk back from injury. Forward Gordon Hayward still remains out with a foot sprain.