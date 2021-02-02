LaMelo Ball named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month, the league announced on Tuesday.

The award is for games played from Dec. 22 through Jan. 31.

Ball becomes just the eighth Hornets rookie to win Rookie of the Month honors and the fourth rookie in franchise history to win the award the first month it was given out.

Drafted third overall by Charlotte in the 2020 draft, Ball averaged 12.2 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in his first 20 career games. Among all rookies, that ranked first in assists and steals, second in rebounds and third in points in the month of December.

The 19-year old has totaled 243 points, 118 rebounds and 121 assists, making him just the seventh player ever to have at least 225 points, 115 rebounds and 115 assists in their first 20 career games.

LaMelo Ball joins the following players to amass 225+ points, 115+ rebounds and 115+ assists through first 20 games of a career: Alvan Adams, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, Oscar Robertson, Ben Simmons #AllFly @hornets https://t.co/1YN8ID2bMo — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 2, 2021

On Jan. 9, Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with a 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists performance against the Atlanta Hawks.

On Saturday, Ball scored a career-high 27 points on 8-of-10 shooting. He went on to start his first career game on Feb. 1 with Terry Rozier out with an ankle sprain.

Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton won the award in the Western Conference.