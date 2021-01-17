Kyle Larson wins second straight Chili Bowl Championship

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After going 13 years not winning one Chili Bowl Championship, NASCAR’s Kyle Larson has now won the prestigious short track race two years in a row.

Larson claimed his second victory in the 55-lap championship race on Saturday night.

Larson led with 15 laps to go but several mistakes kept him from putting away the race.

Larson had to push all the way to keep his lead, holding off Justin Grant and Christopher Bell.

Bell got past Grant on lap 46 but turned under Larson with five laps to go. His car flipped violently but thankfully Bell was unhurt in the crash.

The final restart was Larson’s saving grace to secure the win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral