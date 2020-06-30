Knights baseball season officially canceled due to Virus

The Charlotte Knights season is officially canceled despite the anticipated return of Major League Baseball next month.

Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that there will be no 2020 season citing the coronavirus and stating that MLB informed them that they will not be providing players for the 2020 season.

The Knights said in a statement that season ticket holders, sponsors, and group ticket buyers will be contacted regarding investments.

“From the players, coaches, and support staff who perform on the field to those that work in the concourses, concessions, and front office, it takes several hundred people per game to help provide the enjoyable escape during the spring and summer,” the organization said.

The 2020 MLB Draft took place earlier this month and it is unclear what will happen to those players.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” Minor League CEO Pat O’Conner said. Minor League Baseball, which began as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, started in 1901.

The Knights are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, although there are reports that the White Sox are shopping for a new affiliate, which could mean this would be the end of the Knight’s major league affiliation.

The Knights recently held a disc golf event at the ballpark. The ballpark has also seen a name change from BB&T to Truist Field.

Multiple concerts that were set to be held next door at Bank of America Stadium including Garth Brooks and the Rolling Stones as well as a beer festival have been postponed because of thew pandemic.

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball has announced a return date and opening day of Thursday, July 23. Fox 46 will carry Major League Baseball throughout the season including the World Series in October.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers also releases a statement expressing their disappointment.

“While this is very disappointing to not have the Cannon Ballers play this season, the health of our fans is our top priority. We look forward to having smaller scale activities this year.”

