Jumpman Invitational: Charlotte Sports Foundation, Jordan Brand to host holiday basketball event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Sports Foundation is partnering with Michael Jordon’s ‘Jordan Brand’ in a three-year deal to host a major holiday basketball event in the Queen City, the foundation announced Thursday.

Set to kick off in December 2022, the Jumpman Invitational will feature men’s and women’s NCAA basketball teams from schools associated with Jordan Brand.

The schools include Florida, Michigan, UNC, and Oklahoma.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring what we believe will quickly become the marquee college basketball event of the holiday season to the Queen City,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “These are four of the most storied and competitive programs in the game, and we’re looking forward to the interconference play.”

Morrison said the event could expand to include other Jordan-affiliated schools in 2023 or 2024, or to extend the partnership into subsequent years.

