James Borrego hopes fans feel Hornets excitement despite not being able to attend games

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The NBA season is already over a month into the season and the Charlotte Hornets have been one of the league’s most enjoyable teams to watch with rookie sensation LaMelo Ball, high-flying Miles Bridges and all-star performances from Gordon Hayward.

However, this has all come with the Hornets being unable to have fans attend games at Spectrum Center as they continue to navigate through COVID-19 restrictions.

Because of the lack of fans, head coach James Borrego hasn’t been able to see the excitement from fans with his own eyes. For an organization that has had its hardships over the last decade, Borrego is hoping fans at home see the culture changing.

“I hope there is a lot of optimism,” Borrego said. “We should be. Our fans and the city should be thrilled with this team. We’re just scratching the surface and we have a long way to go but we’re busting it to play as hard as anybody.”

His full comments below when asked by Fox 46’s Will Kunkel: