AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports, including football

A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league left open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if outbreak is better controlled by then.

The decision was described to the AP by a person speaking on the condition of anonymity in advance of the official announcement. The move could have ripple effects throughout the big business of college sports.

Football players in the Power Five conferences have already begun workouts for a season that starts on Aug. 29.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android