Clock is ticking for Indy 500 ticket holders to decide if they want to attend

INDIANAPOLIS– The countdown is on for some fans to decide if they want to attend the Indy 500 in person this year or not.

IMS says attendance will be at 40-percent capacity for this year’s race — and it’s already accounted for more tickets than the number of people who are allowed at the track.

“This an outdoor event, which has a significantly lower risk of spreading because it’s outdoors,” said Dr. Virginia Caine from the Marion County Health Department.

IMS had accounted for 170,000 tickets. However, some of those people have already decided to skip seeing the greatest spectacle in racing live.

“There are some people who said if I have to wear a mask I’m not coming,” said Doug Boles, President of IMS. “Others said I want to make sure the protocols make me feel safe enough. So, we were going to lose people on either side of the argument.”

So, what happens if not everyone wants to give up their ticket?

“If we end up with more people than we have seats allowed, then we’re going to have to go back and say we have to reduce you a little bit,” Boles said.

IMS has not announced how that decision will be made.

For those attending, strict guidelines will be in place.

“You do what you’re asked to do,” said fan Grant Hubbard. “If this is something ingrained in you and part of how you celebrate Memorial Day in Indianapolis, you’re going to be excited regardless.”