Skip to content
FOX 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Crime
Investigations
North Carolina
Your Local Election HQ
South Carolina
Sports
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
CLT Checklist
Video Game News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Backyard Grilling
Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast
FOX 46 Weather App
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Indy 500
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
MLS
Traffic
Gas Prices
Good Day
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
Contact Us
What’s On FOX | WMYT – TV
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for FOX 46 News Alerts
Download the FOX 46 News app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Indy 500
Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies at 87
Video
IMS to run Indy 500 with up to 40% of track’s capacity for fans
Video
Clock is ticking for Indy 500 ticket holders to decide if they want to attend
Video
NASCAR
Keselowski claims 6th win at Talladega with overtime pass
Penske drivers aiming to avoid Daytona repeat at Talladega
Video
Bowman denies Hamlin with swift late move at Richmond
Elliott would love to find a way to be different at Richmond
Video
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace urging COVID vaccinations
More NASCAR Headlines
CSL
Baseball is back! Charlotte Knights will play for first time in more than 600 days
Video
Panthers.com reporter Darin Gantt dives into Carolina’s draft on CSL
Video
CSL Quick Six: NFL Draft, Hornets and soda
Video
CSL Quick Six: Panthers picks, Busch race, Marvel movies
Video
High School Football Highlights: April 30
Video
More CSL Headlines
Quick Six
CSL Quick Six: NFL Draft, Hornets and soda
Video
CSL Quick Six: Panthers picks, Busch race, Marvel movies
Video
CSL Quick Six: Panthers draft, Dave Matthews and Hurricanes
Video
CSL Quick Six: NFL Draft, NASCAR and NHL on TNT
Video
CSL Quick Six: Justin Fields, soccer clubs and BBQ
Video
More Quick Six Headlines
Sports
Capitals’ Wilson fined $5K for roughing Rangers’ Buchnevich
Roma might be a perfect fit for José Mourinho
UEFA details Euro 2020 rules for teams hit by virus issues
Welcome to Top 10, Melo: Elite NBA scoring list adds Anthony
LEADING OFF: Minor league opening day, Dodgers’ May needs TJ
More Sports Headlines