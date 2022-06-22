CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Legendary motorsports figure, philanthropist, and the founder of Speedway Motorsports Bruton Smith has died, family and Speedway Charities announced Wednesday.

He was 95 and died of natural causes, according to the release.

A member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Smith founded Speedway Motorsports in 1994 and was also the owner of Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH), which was founded in 1997.

“My parents taught us what work was all about,” Smith said in 2008. “As I look back, that was a gift, even though I certainly didn’t think so at the time. A lot of people don’t have that gift because they didn’t grow up working. But if you are on a family farm, that’s what you do. Everything is hard work.”

Speedway Motorsports currently owns Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Kentucky Speedway.

“I love the racing business. I want to contribute more and more,” Smith told the AP in 2015. “You hear us preach about ‘fan-friendly.’ I think that is a driver for me to just do more things. I enjoy the contributions I’ve been able to make to the sport.”

Under his guise, Speedway tracks were the first to add condominiums, fine dining, special lighting, and giant high-def video screens. He is also responsible for the foundation of Speedway Children’s Charities including $61 million to improve the quality of life for children who are in need on a national level.

Smith was born in Oakboro and was the youngest of nine children. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.