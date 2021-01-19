Hurricanes Tuesday game postponed due to COVID protocols

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Hurricanes game against the Predators in Nashville on Tuesday night has been postponed, the National Hockey League announced.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consolation with medical experts,” a statement from the league said.

Carolina announced last week that captain Jordan Staal was being placed on the COVID-19 list and he’s missed the team’s last two games.

The matchup at Nashville would be the Hurricanes’ fourth game of the season. It is the fifth postponed game of the NHL season. The Dallas Stars had four games postponed with 17 players testing positive for COVID.

Carolina is currently 2-1 on the season with its next game scheduled for Thursday night.