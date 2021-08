(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday night football will be back soon with the start of high school football season but first, it’s Thursday under the bright lights of Memorial Stadium in Uptown Charlotte.

One of the two games set to be played Thursday night is Hough High vs. Myers Park.

Hough’s Coach Matt Jenkins and Meyers Park’s Coach Curtis Fuller joined CSL to talk about the Thursday night game and the start of the season.