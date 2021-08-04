Hornets writer Rod Boone joins CSL to talk free agency, draft and summer league

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sports Illustrated Charlotte Hornets beat writer Rod Boone joined Charlotte Sports Live with Will Kunkel on Wednesday to catch up on the latest NBA and Hornets news.

Boone and Kunkel took a deep dive into Hornets talk, chatting about Devonte’ Graham completing a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, Malik Monk and Cody Zeller signing with new teams and Charlotte signing Ish Smith to the roster.

They also discussed the Hornets draft and the additions of James Bouknight and Kai Jones.

