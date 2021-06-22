Hornets to select 11th overall in 2021 NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – This year, the lottery balls didn’t fall in the Charlotte Hornets favor, leaving Charlotte with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Unlike 2020, when the Hornets had the 8th best odds to win the lottery and jumped to the 3rd pick, selecting LaMelo Ball, Charlotte remained with pick No. 11 during Tuesday’s draft lottery.

The Hornets had an 8.5 percent chance to pick in the top four this year and a 77.6 percent chance to remain at 11.

The Detroit Pistons won the lottery and will pick first overall.

This will be the third time in franchise history that Charlotte selects 11th overall. In 2018, the Hornets drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before trading him for Miles Bridges, and in 2017, Malik Monk was selected at the spot.

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, USC’s Evan Mobley and G-Leaguers Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga are projected to be the top five picks in the draft.

With the 11th pick, Charlotte will have a big range of options to choose from including Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, Florida State forward Scottie Barnes UConn guard James Bouknight, Michigan forward Franz Wagner, Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert, Duke forward Jalen Johnson, Turkey center Alperen Sengun and Texas center Kai Jones to name a few.

The NBA Draft is scheduled to take place July 29.