Hornets seeing offensive success with small-ball lineup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Hornets have won four of their last six games. A big reason for their success has been the play of All-Star Gordon Hayward and rookie sensation LaMelo Ball.

Rod Boone of the Hive Vibes joined CSL Friday night to discuss Hayward’s recent injured left hip, the Hornets small-ball lineup, and whether it’s time to give Malik Monk more playing time after he recorded 10 points in 23 minutes on Thursday against the Raptors.

Charlotte is currently 6-7 after two-straight losses and will face the Toronto Raptors again on Saturday night. They’ll then have three days in between games which will be much-needed after playing five games in the last eight days.