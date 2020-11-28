Hornets release 2020-2021 preseason schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets have released their preseason schedule for the upcoming season.
The four-game schedule is highlighted by two home matchups at Spectrum Center against the Toronto Raptors.
The Hornets will open up against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Dec. 12, followed by a second home matchup with them on Monday, Dec. 14 starting at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center.
The team will then head out on the road to play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.
FOX Sports Southeast will broadcast both games against the Raptors.