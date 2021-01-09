Hornets pull out fourth season win over Pelicans, 118-110

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- The Charlotte Hornets got their fourth win of the season on the road in New Orleans.

The Hornets beat the Pelicans in their first meeting of the season with 118-110 final score.

Miles Bridges had a solid game, putting up 20 points, with four 3-point shots while Devonte’ Graham showed up with 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Terry Rozier had 15 points and four assists, and LaMelo Ball had 12 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in his first game against older brother Lonzo Ball.

The win comes after the Hornets’ defeat of the Atlanta Hawks. In that game, Gordon Hayward had a career night, scoring 44 points to get the team to a 102-94 win.

New Orleans went 30-42 overall with a 15-21 record at home a season ago. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 117.1 points per game and shoot 46.5 percent from the field last season.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall a season ago while going 13-21 on the road. The Hornets shot 43.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from 3-point range last season.

