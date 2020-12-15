Hornets named one of best employers in sports

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, former NBA star and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, smiles at reporters in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHARLOTTE N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE): The Charlotte Hornets received an off-the-court award on Tuesday, being named among 25 other organizations as a rececipient of the second annual Front Office Sports Best Employers in Sports Award.

The recognition goes to sports industries that excel at employee relations, company leadership, producing a high-level culture, promoting diversity, inclusion and a strong work-life balance.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition, because while it is given by Front Office Sports, it is the responses from our team to questions about our organization that ultimately determine the result,” Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield said. “From our chairman to our senior leadership and our entire executive team, we take great pride in making sure that our people feel valued and supported, and it is incredibly rewarding to know our team members have such positive opinions about our organization.”

Only four other professional sports teams received this award with the Atlanta Hawks being the only other NBA team to be recognized.

It’s been a year unlike any other.



The 2020 Best Employers In Sports rose to the occasion.



🔗: https://t.co/qVgHG7zbHt | ⚡️: @hellofevo pic.twitter.com/GvNy6IqeYv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 14, 2020

Front Office Sports is one of the leading media brands in the sports industry and this is the second year they have given out this award.

“We are honored to be part of an award that is employee-driven and provides a true insight into the company culture as well as creates a unique opportunity to showcase these organizations to potential talent,” Adam White, CEO of Front Office Sports said. “In such a hard-hit year for not only the sports industry but our country as a whole, this recognition speaks volumes to the companies and leadership that have gone above and beyond to limit the pain felt by their employees and communities.”

More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte: