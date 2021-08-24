Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues joins CSL to talk offseason, Space Jam and basketball Mt. Rushmore

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets legendary point guard Muggsy Bogues joined Charlotte Sports Live on Tuesday to talk about a variety of topics.

Bogues, who played with the Hornets from 1988-97, talked about Charlotte’s offseason, how many wins he thinks the team can get and how the game of basketball has evolved since he last played.

Bogues said the team could be “electrifying.”

He also explained more about the 3rd Annual Muggsy Bogues Celebrity Golf Classic, which is his signature fundraising event to help at-risk youth and families.

There was also some fun during the interview with Bogues as he compared the two Space Jam movies and named his NBA Mt. Rushmore.

Watch the full interview above.