Hornets head coach James Borrego says improvement is key this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets have not played a game since March, but head coach James Borrego is hopeful the season will start in late December.

Borrego admits his team was at a bit of a disadvantage not playing in the Orlando bubble this summer. The team did hold its own two-week bubble where they worked on bonding as a team off the court, and improving on it.

Now, as they approach the start of the 2020-2021 season Borrego says the most important thing is improvement.

“What that translates to with wins and losses, we’re not there yet,” said Borrego. “If everybody takes a step forward, some guys take two steps forward, that’s my expectation is that everybody in the organization, staff players steps up and gets better.”

The NBA draft is a couple weeks away. Borrego would not reveal who the team is targeting with the 3rd overall pick.

“There’s a lot of speculation on what we’re doing and what other teams are doing,” said Borrego. “Any NBA draft has talent. You just have to find it and dig it out. I’m excited. I’m thrilled for it. We’re going to get a heck of a player at three.”

