Hornets head coach James Borrego catches up with CSL to talk offseason, draft and LaMelo

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego joined Will Kunkel and Carla Gebhart on Charlotte Sports Live Monday to talk offseason, NBA Draft, LaMelo Ball and the NBA Finals.

While Borrego wouldn’t say who the Hornets would draft, he’s excited for what type of player they could get after the process.

“We just want a player who fits our culture and fits our DNA,” he said.

Borrego said he’s had a lot of conversations with different players and he believes the team has done a pretty good job with player evaluation.

When asked about this past season and what the next steps are, Borrego said health is the top priority and they just have to get better.

“We’re looking right in the mirror and trying to get better right now,” Borrego said. “We have to become a more complete, two-way program.”

One thing Borrego is looking forward to next year is having fans back and being able to interact with the community more, especially while having an exciting player like LaMelo Ball on the roster.

On a lighter note, Borrego joked that he can out bench LaMelo.

Borrego also has kept an eye on the NBA Finals and how two small-market teams have had so much success

“You’ve gotta give both teams a lot of respect,” he said.