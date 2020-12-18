Hornets get first win of preseason with victory over Orlando

CHARLOTTE N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After losing the first two games of the preseason, the Charlotte Hornets put together an all-around solid performance to pick up their first win in 281 days on Thursday night.

Four players scored at least 17 points for the Hornets and Charlotte defeated the Orlando Magic 123-115 on the road.

“A lot of good stuff out there. I was really proud of our effort, especially the way we started,” head coach James Borrego said. “I thought we came out with a very professional approach, an urgent approach. Really all three games (this preseason), we’ve come out with the right mindset and that’s carried us throughout all three games.”

Rookie guard LaMelo Ball finally found his shot after struggling offensively the first two games, scoring 18 points on 7-for-17 shooting, including four 3-pointers.

“This guy’s a rookie and he’s having a major impact on these games immediately,” Borrego said. “He’s a playmaker. He’s confident.”

Guard Terry Rozier scored 14 of his 20 points in the first quarter, Devonte’ Graham chipped in 18 points and forward Miles Bridges scored 17 points off the bench on 8-for-12 shooting.

“Sharing the ball, limiting turnovers tonight was huge for us,” Borrego said. “That was the deciding factor. Eleven turnovers, eighteen threes made, the ball was moving. We were sharing it, we spread out the wealth. It was a good win for our group.”

Charlotte finishes up the preseason on Saturday at Orlando at 7 p.m.

