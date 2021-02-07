Hornets end two-game losing streak with blowout victory over Washington

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) congratulates guard LaMelo Ball (2) who made a three-point basket against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Charlotte Hornets ended a two-game losing streak with a blowout victory over the Washington Wizards on Super Bowl Sunday.

A 1 p.m. start, Charlotte used an 18-5 run in the second quarter to take a 17-point lead at the half over Washington (5-15), and would never look back, picking up the 119-97 victory.

“The guys were fantastic, they were professional today,” head coach James Borrego said. “They came in with the right mindset for 48 minutes. Even though we weren’t perfect, I thought the mindset was there for 48 minutes.”

The Hornets (11-13) largest lead was 29 at the end of the third quarter.

Guard Terry Rozier led the team with 26 points on 5-for-9 shooting from behind-the-arc and had a whopping +27 plus/minus. Forward Gordon Hayward finished with 25 points.

With guard Devonte’ Graham missing his second-straight game with a groin injury, rookie guard LaMelo Ball made his fourth-straight start after scoring a career-high 34 points on Friday. Ball scored 15 points in the first half and ended the game with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

“I feel like this was our best game and one of our only games we really blew somebody out,” forward Miles Bridges said. “We played great all-around. Defense and offense and limiting turnovers.”

Bridges finished with a much-needed double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds) after finishing 1-for-7 from the field on Friday.

One of the biggest keys for the Hornets was holding Washington to just 9-of-40 shooting from the 3-point line. Over the past 4 games, Charlotte opponents were averaging 18 3-pointers per game on 44 percent shooting.

“The defense,” head coach James Borrego said. “That’s where it starts and ends for us. For us to climb up the rankings in this league, we have to defend every night.”

Wizards guard Bradley Beal, the NBA’s current points per game leader, finished with 31 points and Russell Westbrook was held to 12 points despite having 11 rebounds and 9 assists.

The game was a makeup game after the two teams had their matchup postponed two weeks ago due to COVID protocols. Charlotte will host the Houston Rockets on Monday night.