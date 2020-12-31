Hornets blow out Mavericks to win second-straight game

DALLAS, T.X. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Hornets came to play on Wednesday night, blowing out the Dallas Mavericks on the road to win their second-straight game after an 0-2 start to the season.

The Hornets outscored Dallas in all four quarters and were led by 60 points from their bench to beat the Mavericks 118-99.

On a night where small forward Gordon Hayward went just 4-for-16 from the field, rookie guard LaMelo Ball (22 points) forward Miles Bridges (20 points and 16 rebounds), and guard Terry Rozier (18 points) picked up the scoring slack.

“I think the sky’s the limit with our bench,” forward Miles Bridges said. “We come in, we play good defense and we get out and go in transition on offense. I feel like the [Martin] twins are really good for us on defense and LaMelo does what he does. Our bench is really deep and we’re going to use that to our advantage all year.”

Ball played a career-high 29 minutes, also chipping in nine rebounds and five assists. He became the first Charlotte rookie to have at least 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists since Kemba Walker in 2012.

“His energy is infectious, he’s getting better,” head coach James Borrego said. “I’m proud of him with just how he’s handled this season, his role. He impacts the game every second he’s on the floor. LaMelo’s showing growth every single game. He had his finger prints all over that game. He’s playing with poise, confidence. He was a calming force out there for us.”

Charlotte pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Mavs 30-12 and would hold on the rest of the game. They held Mavs star Luka Doncic to just 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting.

The Hornets return home to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

