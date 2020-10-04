Heat rule Dragic, Adebayo out of Game 3 of NBA Finals

Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, watches play against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic have been ruled out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, meaning the Miami Heat will be depleted once again Sunday night.

Adebayo was ruled out with a neck injury. Dragic is out with a torn left plantar fascia. Both were injured in Game 1, and neither played in Miami’s Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The decision on Adebayo and Dragic was made about two hours before game time. Both arrived at the arena with their teammates, and Adebayo has been lobbying the team with hopes of letting him play.

“The injury bug hit us at the wrong time,” Heat forward Jae Crowder said.

The Heat trail the series 2-0. Game 4 is Tuesday night.

