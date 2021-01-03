Halftime: Panthers trail the Saints 16-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers trail the New Orleans Saints 16-7 at halftime in the final regular-season game of the year.

The Panthers attempted to take the lead with under three minutes remaining, passing up on a field goal attempt but failed to convert on fourth-and-1 on the Saints 21-yard line.

Carolina also had a chance to take the lead early in the second quarter after a near DJ Moore touchdown but it was ruled incomplete and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw an interception with 10:37 remaining in the half.

Bridgewater is 11-for-19 with 124 passing yards. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel has six receptions for 95 yards and surpassed the 1,000 yards from scrimmage mark for the first time in his career.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw an 8-yard touchdown to receive Emmanuel Sanders with 8:12 remaining to give New Orleans a 13-7 lead.

Brees is 13-for-16 with 114 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers were tied with New Orleans 7-7 at the end of the first quarter after rookie running back Rodney Smith scored a one-yard touchdown to tie the game in the final minute of the quarter.

Carolina is playing once again without star running back Christian McCaffrey and is also missing defensive end Brian Burns and backup running back Mike Davis who are out with injuries.

If the Panthers win, they would surpass their win total of five games from last year and finish the season with a 6-10 record. New Orleans is looking to clinch the best record in the NFC with a win and a Green Bay Packers loss.

