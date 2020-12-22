Gordon Hayward to return for Hornets season opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Hornets received good news heading into their season opener in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Small forward Gordon Hayward, the team’s big free-agent acquisition this offseason, said he will play against the Cavaliers after missing Charlotte’s final two preseason games last week with an avulsion fracture on his pinky finger.

“I am going to play on Wednesday,” Hayward said on Tuesday. “I’ve been doing shooting workouts and went through practice the last couple of days. It should be good.”

Hayward added that the finger is still broken but the damage can’t get any worse and it’s a matter of dealing with the pain.

“I understand what happened to it, what the injury is, and I just have to kind of play through it,” he said. “There’s no risk to further damage playing. It’s kind of a pain tolerance-type deal. We’re going to make it work.”

Head coach James Borrego said he will use the same starting lineup he had in the preseason, meaning Hayward will start alongside guards Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier, forward PJ Washington, and center Cody Zeller.

Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Boston Celtics last season.

The Hornets will open the season at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Southeast.

