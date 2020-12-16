CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE): Newly-signed Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward suffered an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal on his right hand during the team’s preseason game on Monday.
Hayward will miss Thursday’s preseason game at Orlando and is listed as day-to-day moving forward. It’s unclear when he suffered the injury.
The former all-star signed a four-year, $120 million deal last month and was acquired by Charlotte in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics.
In 2017, Hayward suffered a gruesome fractured tibia and dislocated ankle injury that caused him to miss the entire season.
Last season, Hayward fractured his left hand that he underwent surgery for and missed six weeks.
In 641 regular-season games with the Utah Jazz and Boston, Hayward has averaged 15.3, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Hayward averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his first two preseason games with the Hornets this year.
More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte:
- Gordon Hayward suffers finger fracture, listed as day-to-day
- Mecklenburg County among 3 NC health departments to get first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine
- Secret Santa pays off $50,000 in layaway balances at Walmart Supercenter
- Myrtle Beach is the nation’s first autism-friendly vacation destination. Here’s what that could mean for the off-season
- Suspect on Burke County’s ‘Most Wanted List’ captured