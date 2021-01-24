Gordon Hayward hits game-winning layup in Hornets victory over Orlando

ORLANDO, FL. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gordon Hayward hit a game-winning layup with 0.07 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to complete a Charlotte Hornets fourth-quarter comeback over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Hayward finished the night with 39 points, becoming one of four players in Charlotte history to have 4+ 30-point games in the first 15 appearances of a season and the Hornets ended a four-game losing streak with the 107-104 victory.

“I saw a lot of growth,” head coach James Borrego said. “I thought we executed extremely well on both ends of the floor. Offensively, that’s what we worked on. The shots that we wanted and who we wanted in them. I give our guys a ton of credit.”

Charlotte (7-9) trailed most of the game and were down 12 to start the fourth quarter, but went on a 25-4 run to open the period and outscored Orlando 33-18.

Guard Devonte’ Graham and Hayward hit back-to-back 3’s to put Charlotte up 104-101 with under a minute remaining but Magic (7-10) guard Terrence Ross hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 104.

Hayward would then hit the game-winner. It was the second-straight game he scored at least 30 points.

“Just trying to help us win basketball games,” Hayward said. “I have good teammates to help put me in a good position and it’s been fun with this team. I’m excited and happy that I’m here in Charlotte and I’m definitely happy that we won tonight.”

Forward Miles Bridges, who Borrego says helped spark the fourth-quarter comeback during a timeout, scored 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting and had six rebounds.

Graham had 15 points and six assists, and rookie guard LaMelo Ball finished with 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

“This group has a spirit. Never dropped the sword mentality and we kept fighting,” Borrego said.