Georgia State postpones Saturday’s game at Charlotte due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing

CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 12: A detail view of a Charlotte 49ers football prior to the 49ers’ game against the Rice Owls at McColl Richardson Field at Jerry Richardson Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Georgia State has postponed its weekend Saturday game at Charlotte due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing.

The Charlotte 49ers were set to host the Carolina Panthers in the home opener, Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12 p.m. The game was to be broadcast on ESPNU.

Charlotte will open the 2020 Conference USA schedule next week at Florida Atlantic at 4 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM