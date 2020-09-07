Former UNCC football player turns into social media star

Christian Haynes is a former walk-on for the Charlotte football team. He played defensive back for three seasons and was awarded a scholarship in his final year, which the team announced over the loudspeaker at a Panthers preseason game.

Now that he’s graduated, he’s figuring out life off the field and he’s found a way to use his former life as an athlete to strike social media gold.

“I kind of came up with the idea because I went to take the garbage out, and then I ran back and I was like I know people can relate to that, so I did a video, posted it and it blew up.”

Haynes started drawing more experiences from his life, especially on the Charlotte football team.

“There’s a skit I did with the different types of coaches, and I really went deep into how my college coaches acted, and then I have a different one where I’m talking to a high school kid, and especially the times with different types of players on the sidelines, things everyone experiences. When you play football, they have some great players, but I was one of the guys on the sidelines so I would go back to times when I was on the sidelines. Or I might do other sports like basketball and other positions I’ve been in.”

Haynes even branched out to pop culture including parody’s of TV shows from the 90s.

“Give them that nostalgia feeling, so I was like let me keep doing that. My goal was to give people that nostalgia feeling.”

His favorite video revolves around Chick-fil-A.

Haynes credits Charlotte for giving him the inspiration to start this.

