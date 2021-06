Former Panther Thomas Davis says home broken into, McLaren sports car wrecked

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said Tuesday that his home was broken into and he is offering a cash reward to help identify the suspects.

Davis said surveillance video from his home captured the suspects snooping around his garage between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Kelly Davis said the suspects somehow came through the gate and started going through cars. They opened the garage door and drove off with the Davis’ McLaren.

The car was wrecked in the family’s neighborhood.

(photo by Thomas Davis)

“I am offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are!” David said in a post on Instagram.

See surveillance video of the incident below: