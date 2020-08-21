Former Carolina Panther starts football league for high school players while school athletics are on hold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte native and former Panthers player Austin Duke knows the value of high school football. That’s why he’s helping out high school players who are missing out right now because of the pandemic.

“If it wasn’t for my senior season I wouldn’t have gone to Charlotte. I didn’t have any offers going into my senior season, it wasn’t until I posted 20 touchdowns, and 1,300 yards on 63 catches that had somebody say, ‘hey we wanted this kid,’” Duke said.

It put him on the path towards a stand out career at Charlotte, a stint with the Carolina Panthers, and a gig in the XFL.

So in order to make sure high school football players still get to compete this fall, he’s starting the APD 9-on-9 Charlotte Football League.

Unlike 7-on-7, his league, will include offensive and defensive lineman.

“The offensive line and defensive line getting to compete in something bigger than just drills, that we’re going to have a football Friday night and this is a great way to come out and be a team, it’s two-hand touch and it’s a new innovative way to play this game,” he said.

The league welcomes both JV and Varsity players with rosters ranging from 18 to 36 players and most importantly, you sign up with your high school team.

“My favorite thing is you get to stay with your team and play ball. So when it comes February, it’s really like spring ball, you’ve had time to practice with each and compete with each other.”

Games will be at the OrthoCarolina Sportsplex on Friday nights for Varsity and Saturday mornings for JV.

$5,000 will be donated to the league champions with $1,000 going to the runner up for JV and Varsity.

If you’re interested in signing up for the league, click here.