Five Carolina teams set to play in March Madness

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It wasn’t a dominant year for any Carolina basketball school in 2020-21, and the Duke Blue Devils missed out on the tournament for the first time in 24 years, but five teams from the Carolinas will be playing in the Big Dance beginning March 18.

Here is a look the matchups for the five teams:

NO. 16 APPALACHIAN STATE (Sun Belt Champs) WEST REGION

App State surprised everyone with an unexpected conference tournament title and will face in No. 16 Norfolk State in a Thursday play-in game. It’ll be the Mountaineers first appearance in 21 years.

The winner will play undefeated No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga on Saturday in the West Region.

NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA SOUTH REGION

The Tar Heels had a down year with an 18-10 record and 10-6 ACC record but they made it to the ACC Tournament semifinals and put up a close fight with Florida State.

UNC will face No. 9 Wisconsin on Friday in the South Region. The winner of that game plays the winner of No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Hartford.

NO. 12 WINTHROP (Big South champs) SOUTH REGION

The Eagles will be a popular upset pick after going 23-1 this season and winning the Big South championship.

Winthrop will face No. 5 Villanova in the South Region.

NO. 7 CLEMSON MIDWEST REGION

The Clemson Tigers had an early ACC Tournament exit but after going 16-7 this season, they did enough to make the big dance.

Clemson will play No. 10 Rutgers on Friday in the Midwest Region.

NO. 13 UNC GREENSBORO (SOCON CHAMPS) EAST REGION

The UNCG Spartans won the Southern Conference tournament after going 21-8 this season and will get a tough first round matchup against No. 4 Florida State.