NBA champs Wallace, Jackson visit Charlotte for ‘Call to Action’ campaign

Former NBA players Rasheed Wallace, Stephen Jackson, and Jeff McInnis were joined by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on Saturday for the Call to Action initiative on African Americans, and Americans in general, to stand up and unite.

The event was held at West Charlotte High School.

Members of the Charlotte City Council were also in attendance. Jackson and others spoke, took photos, and handed out water and food.

The group marched through the west Charlotte neighborhood after the rally.

Jackson received national attention speaking about the death of George Floyd, a Black man, who was killed while in the custody of a White police officer, in May, in Minneapolis.

Jackson won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003. Wallace, who played at UNC-Chapel Hill, won an NBA championship in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. McInnis was born and raised in Charlotte and attended West Charlotte High School before transferring to Oak Hill. He spent nine seasons in the NBA.

