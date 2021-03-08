Esports gamer receives college scholarship thanks to local gaming company

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Esports has grown over the years to the point where you can actually get a college scholarship to play video games.

Now, a local company is getting in the game by helping pair these players with colleges.

If you think Sun Valley High senior Kai Hickey is just playing video games, think again. He’s training.

“I try to put in 4 to 6 hours a day”, Hickey, an Esports athlete says.

His game of choice is Rocket League.

“It’s a kind of car rocket soccer game. It is very mechanical I’d say. Very easy to get into and play and have fun with friends, but very hard to master,” Kai added.

Parents might be thinking to put the controller down and spend time doing something to help get you into college but Rocket League did help get Kai into college.

“I’m sure a number of parents that may watch this will say, ‘its video games,'” Rick Saurez, managing director of Stay Plugged In said. “It’s an opportunity. There’s real dollars involved and real entry pathways if they go about it the right way.”

Stay Plugged In is a recruiting platform for esports athletes like Kai.

“Through their tournaments, through their league, they had colleges look at those tournament and those leagues, and they would connect us with the college that we wanted,”Kai said.

Kai just finished up an esports road trip from North Carolina to Missouri to Michigan and back.

He accepted an esports scholarship to play at Columbia College in Missouri

“Esports has grown significantly in the last three years to the point where colleges are offering combined well over $20 million in scholarships,” Saurez says.

Saurez adds that they’ve helped esports athletes in and outside the country get recruited by colleges.

What’s even more important is that Stay Plugged In teaches students like Kai essential business skills including video editing and graphic design for career development in and after college.

“They’ve given me the opportunity to also work with them and build my resume, and outside of that they’ve taught me leadership skills,” Kai said. “They’ve taught me a lot of things that are intangible in-game that colleges look for.”

The next time you think your children are spending too much time on video games, think of Kai and how Stay Plugged In helped get him a scholarship to the college of his dreams.