ESPN’s Anish Shroff joins CSL to talk College World Series, Lacrosse and College Football Playoff expansion

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – ESPN play-by-play announcer and on-air host Anish Shroff joined Charlotte Sports Live to talk about a multitude of topics in the sports world.

Before diving into sports, Shroff explained why his “COVID hair” flow was no longer there. After growing out his hair during the pandemic, Shroff cut his hair and donated almost $15K to OneLove charity.

With the College World Series in full swing, Shroff gave some expectations about what he expects to happen during the road to Omaha, saying he expects ‘chaos’ this weekend.

Everyone also knows that Shroff covers Lacrosse for ESPN but should it be a more popular sport?

Shroff thinks sports fans should follow it more because it’s beginning to become college sport where young athletes can play immediately.

“If you want to be cool, be on this thing before it blows up and be on the bandwagon already,” Shroff said.

To cap things off, Shroff weighed in on the potential College Football Playoff expansion and reveals that he actually believes 12 teams is a bit too many.