Steelers’ Roethlisberger active after virus-related absence

The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers wound up relatively healthy for their game against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals following a brush with the novel coronavirus.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker Vince Williams were available for the Steelers after spending most of the week in self-quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive. Running back Jaylen Samuels and reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, who were also forced into self-quarantine, were also given the OK to play.

Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu is also back after missing a game with a knee injury. Cornerback Mike Hilton, however, was out for a fourth consecutive game because of a right shoulder injury.

Cincinnati is without running back Joe Mixon, whose lingering foot injury is forcing him to miss a third game in a row.

The Bengals are also without four assistant coaches because of COVID-19 protocols. Linebackers coach Al Golden, secondary coach Steve Jackson, defensive assistant Mark Duffner and wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell are all out.

Arizona starting running back Kenyan Drake is back for the Cardinals against the Buffalo Bills after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury and being listed as questionable. The Cardinals are also missing defensive lineman Jordan Phillips because of a hamstring injury.

Buffalo center Mitch Morse returns after missing a game with a concussion. Four Buffalo players have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and won’t play, including cornerback Josh Norman.

The Seattle Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams without their two starting cornerbacks, their two top running backs and their starting center.

Seattle’s inactive decisions were no surprise ahead of the NFC West showdown. The division leaders will be without cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar, running backs Carlos Hyde and Chris Carson and center Ethan Pocic, who are all injured.

Los Angeles had much better injury news earlier in the week when rookie safety Jordan Fuller and veteran defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson were cleared to play. Fuller is making his return from a shoulder injury, while Robinson is making his Rams debut.

Rams linebackers Terrell Lewis and Leonard Floyd also were active after being questionable to play. Receiver Cooper Kupp, left tackle Andrew Whitworth and running back Darrell Henderson all were active after missing practices with injuries.

Miami Dolphins running back Jordan Howard is a healthy scratch, meaning undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed will likely see significant action against the Los Angeles Chargers. Chargers right tackle Bryan Bulaga and right guard Trai Turner are active after being questionable.

The injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers were able to activate a couple of reserve receivers who were listed as questionable at the end of the week for their game at the New Orleans Saints. Trent Taylor (back) and River Cracraft (quadriceps) were available to play for a Niners squad already missing a handful of prominent players, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, defensive end Nick Bosa and cornerback Richard Sherman.

Running back Tevin Coleman (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle) also were ruled out Friday.

The Saints are largely healthy, aside from third-string running back Dwyane Washington, who’s out with a back injury.

Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is out against the Denver Broncos, missing his second consecutive game with a sprained ankle. Receiver Jerry Jeudy (shoulder), tackle Demar Dotson (groin, hand) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (ankle) are all active for the Broncos after being listed as questionable.

CINCINNATI-PITTSBURGH

Bengals: K Austin Seibert, RB Joe Mixon, CB LeShaun Sims, G Keaton Sutherland, OT Bobby Hart and DT Geno Atkins

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., CB Mike Hilton, LB Jayrone Elliott, NT Isaiah Buggs

BUFFALO-ARIZONA

Bills: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, RB Taiwan Jones, DL Cody Ford, DL Harrison Phillips

CARDINALS: QB Brett Hundley, WR KeeSean Johnson, S Deionte Thompson, RB Eno Benjamin, OL Josh Miles, OL Justin Murray, DL Jordan Phillips

SEATTLE-LA RAMS

Seahawks: C Ethan Pocic, RB Carlos Hyde, CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Chris Carson, TE Colby Parkinson, DE Benson Mayowa, CB Shaquill Griffin

Rams: C Brian Allen, RB Raymond Calais, TE Brycen Hopkins, WR Trishton Jackson, OT Tremayne Anchrum

LA CHARGERS-MIAMI

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, G/T Tyree St. Louis, T Storm Norton, DE Jessie Lemonier, DE Joey Bosa

Dolphins: WR Lynn Bowden Jr., RB Matt Breida, FB Chandler Cox, RB Jordan Howard, T Adam Pankey

SAN FRANCISCO-NEW ORLEANS

49ers: WR Deebo Samuel, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, CB K’Waun Williams, RB Tevin Coleman, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Saints: RB Dwayne Washington, CB Ken Crawley, LB Chase Hansen, OL Derrick Kelly II, DE Carl Granderson

DENVER-LAS VEGAS

Broncos: LB Joseph Jones (calf), RT Jake Rodgers (shoulder), QB Jeff Driskel, WR Tyrie Cleveland, G Netane Muti, CB Kevin Toliver.

Raiders: T Kolton Miller (ankle), DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), QB Marcus Mariota, RB Theo Riddick, G John Simpson, DT Daniel Ross.

TAMPA BAY-CAROLINA

Buccaneers: G Ali Marpet, RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin

Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Will Grier, LT Russell Okung, OL Michael Schofield, DT Bruce Hector, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DB Sean Chandler

HOUSTON-CLEVELAND

Texans: QB Josh McCown, WR Keke Coutee, CB Cornell Armstrong, G Senio Kelemente, WR Isaiah Coulter, DE Charles Omenihu

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, RB Dontrell Hilliard, CB Robert Jackson, S Jovante Moffatt, LB Jacob Phillips, DE Joe Jackson

PHILADELPHIA-NY GIANTS

Eagles: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR Quez Watkins, QB Nate Sudfeld, DB Craig James, RB Jason Huntley, OL Brett Toth

Giants: WR Dante Pettis, ILB T.J. Brunson, OL Kyle Murphy, OT Jackson Barton, DE R.J. McIntosh

JACKSONVILLE-GREEN BAY

Jaguars: WR Laviska Shenault, QB Gardner Minshew, RB Devine Ozigbo, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Dakota Allen, DT Doug Costin, OL Brandon Linder

Packers: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, CB Jaire Alexander, S Will Redmond, LB Jonathan Garvin, WR Darrius Shepherd, DL Billy Winn

WASHINGTON-DETROIT

Washington: QB Kyle Allen, OT Geron Christian, WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), WR Robert Foster, LB Thomas Davis, LB Jared Norris

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, WR Jamal Agnew, QB David Blough, OL Logan Stenberg, DT Nick Williams

