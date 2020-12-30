Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy shattered after Wisconsin wins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The first ever Duke’s Mayonnaise Bowl trophy didn’t last long after the Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday afternoon.
Almost 30 minutes after Wisconsin took home the trophy following their 42-28 victory at Bank of America Stadium, social media posts circulated showing that the trophy was shattered in the locker room.
Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz can be seen in a video dropping it while doing a dance.
This was the first year that the bowl game was sponsored by Duke’s Mayo after being known as the Belk Bowl since 2011.
The smashed trophy is just another example of summing up the year 2020.
