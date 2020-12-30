Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy shattered after Wisconsin wins

Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene, right, is unable to catch a deep pass as Wisconsin cornerback Deron Harrell, left, defends during the second quarter of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The first ever Duke’s Mayonnaise Bowl trophy didn’t last long after the Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday afternoon.

Almost 30 minutes after Wisconsin took home the trophy following their 42-28 victory at Bank of America Stadium, social media posts circulated showing that the trophy was shattered in the locker room.

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz can be seen in a video dropping it while doing a dance.

#Badgess might come home a tad empty handed… it appears Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy is shattered 😂🤣😭 2020 man.. pic.twitter.com/S8XEv9D4Tg — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

This was the first year that the bowl game was sponsored by Duke’s Mayo after being known as the Belk Bowl since 2011.

The smashed trophy is just another example of summing up the year 2020.

A quick reminder that we have the best trophy in football. pic.twitter.com/9DhQ1slEWk — Duke's Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 30, 2020

